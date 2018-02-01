Model Kate Upton accuses Guess’ co-founder of sexual harassment

February 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
WASHINGTON: Supermodel Kate Upton has accused fashion giant Guess’s co-founder Paul Marciano of sexually harassing women.

Upton, 25, did not cite a specific incident in her criticism Wednesday of Guess co-founder and creative director Marciano, who is 65.

Upton, who was once the face of Guess, became the latest star to add her voice to the global #MeToo campaign against sexual misconduct, that kicked off following accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #me too,” Upton wrote on Twitter.

She repeated this on Instagram and added: “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.”

Marciano co-founded Guess in 1981 and has been its executive chairman and chief creative officer since 2015.

Upton is married to star Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, and is known for appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit editions. She has also done some acting.

She became a celebrity spokesmodel for Guess in 2011. Other models holding that position have included Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford, and more recently Gigi Hadid. – AFP


