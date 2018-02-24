Italian fashion brand donates $500,000 to US student gun reform march

February 24, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Fashion & Life Style, Global
Be the first to comment!

NEW YORK: Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci on Friday followed a slew of US celebrities in announcing a donation of $500,000 to next month’s student march on Washington demanding tougher gun controls.

The donation, first reported by Women’s Wear Daily and confirmed by a Gucci spokeswoman in the United States, gives another huge boost to what is considered an unprecedented youth mobilization against gun violence following last week’s shooting in Florida.

“We stand with March For Our Lives and the fearless students across the country who demand that their lives and safety become a priority,” the label said in a statement.

“We have all been directly or indirectly impacted by these senseless tragedies.”

The rally is scheduled to take place on March 24, with sister rallies planned across the country to demand that US Congress come up with effective legislation to address the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

The Washington Post says organizers expect up to 500,000 people to attend, according to their event permit application.

The rally is being organized by students from the Florida high school where a 19-year-old armed with a semi-automatic rifle killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

On Monday, George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal, Oprah Winfrey, director Steven Spielberg and his actress wife Kate Capshaw, and film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn each also pledged $500,000.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele told Women’s Wear Daily that he was “truly moved” by the courage of the Parkland students. – AFP/APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 24th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Trump announces ‘heaviest ever’ sanctions on North Korea

February 24, 2018 2:23 pm

Vehicle crashes into barrier near White House

February 24, 2018 2:13 pm

Cyberattacks are costly, things could get worse: US report

February 17, 2018 10:09 am

Trump ex-aide Manafort accused of bank fraud in bail offer: document

February 17, 2018 10:01 am

Trump visits Florida shooting survivors, FBI admits it missed tip

February 17, 2018 9:52 am

US indicts 13 Russians for election interference

February 17, 2018 9:46 am

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: Saman Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.