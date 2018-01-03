A man’s scent can make women drink more alcohol: study

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Fashion & Life Style
Be the first to comment!

NEWS DESK: The scent of a man can make a woman drink more alcohol than usual, a study has claimed, reported The Independent.

Researchers from the Department of Psychology at the University of South Florida decided to explore how a man’s scent can affect a woman’s decision to drink after carrying out a similar experiment on men.

The previous investigation demonstrated how the scents emitted by women who were at the fertile phase of the menstrual cycle prompted men to drink an increased amount of alcohol.

This time, the researchers used 103 women from the ages of 21 and 31 to ascertain whether the same could be said for the other way around.

The female participants believed they were taking part in a consumer survey for men’s cologne and drinks.

They were presented with fragrance strips that had been sprayed with either manufactured androstenone, a pheromone found in boar’s saliva, or plain water.

They were then given two, 12-ounce glasses of non-alcoholic beer each.

The women who had been exposed to the androstenone scent drank more than those who hadn’t, consuming approximately one tenth a 12-ounce glass of beer more over the course of 10 minutes.

“We inferred that detection of male sexual scents, even in the absence of awareness, may instigate drinking because of the longstanding cultural association between alcohol use and sex,” the study stated.

While the researchers admit that the results from the laboratory may not necessarily correlate with real-life circumstances, the two studies have displayed how scent can influence the amount alcohol that men and women drink.

The drinking habits of men and women have changed considerably over the last century.

A recent report published in the medical journal BMJ Open outlined how men would often drink twice as much than women at the beginning of the 20th Century.

However, women have started catching up, with men born since the 1980s allegedly only 1.1 times more likely to drink than women.


Email This Post

Story first published: 3rd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

A Heinz sauce sachet was piercing this woman’s intestine wall

January 3, 2018 10:25 am

Woman whose brain slipped out of her skull surprises doctors

December 31, 2017 4:36 pm

Newly-married woman sexually abused by panchayat members in Faisalabad

December 27, 2017 10:31 pm

Number of pregnant women using marijuana has risen here

December 27, 2017 12:24 pm

Meet the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice in 5 days

December 27, 2017 11:14 am

Facebook suspended account of man who shared photo of dying wife to warn others of cancer

December 26, 2017 4:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 02 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 02 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.