NEWS DESK: When you donâ€™t have an army of products and an entourage of makeup artists to fix tired skin immediately, use these 10 simple tricks to revive, rejuvenate and add freshness to your face.

The tips were shared in a report published by Femina.

1. Spray rose water on your face

Rose water has hydrating and brightening properties. Dip soft cotton balls in rose water and apply them on your face. You will notice your skin looks refreshed immediately. Further, the aroma of rosewater acts as a mood enhancer, and helps you get rid of anxiety and fatigue after a long day at work.

2. Make a honey face pack and keep it on for 2 minutes

Vitamins B and C present in honey nourish the skin. Washing your face with a few drops of honey followed by cold water can actually reduce the appearance of tiredness on your skin and give it a lustrous look. For an instant pick-me-up apply a curd and honey face pack for 5 minutes and wash it off.

3. Wash your face with a lemon based face wash

Most lemon based face washes contain energizing and soothing properties. The citrusy smell makes you feel fresh immediately and leaves your skin squeaky clean.

4. Dab on petroleum jelly on your eyelids and cheek bones

This modest ingredient from the drugstore can immediately give you glossy, have-just-got-a-facial dewy skin, Apply it on your eyelids and cheek bones to give that instant lift to your face.

5. Give your face a quick olive oil massage

Massage can have wonderful effects on your skin. Olive oil is the best moisturizer for your skin and comes loaded with antioxidants. Take some olive oil and gently massage on the face. Apply firmer strokes on your temples, jawline and bridge of your nose to get the blood circulating on your face.

6. Use mascara to maximum effect to create illusion of big eyes

Apply a transparent liner on your waterline, dab on essential oil on your lashes and apply lots of mascara. Let the first coat dry and then apply a second coat for bigger and thicker lashes. This trick makes your eyes look bigger, and makes them the focal point of your face.

7. Use a coffee scrub

Antioxidants present in coffee stimulates the face and enhances blood flow. A coffee scrub helps removes dead skin cells, locks the moisture in your skin and reduces appearance of fine lines and blemishes. What you are left with is radiant, smooth skin.

8. Apply ice cubes on your face

Rubbing Ice cubes on your face instantly refreshes and awakens skin, de-puffs eyes, tightens pores and makes your skin appear smooth. Wrap an ice-cube in a soft cotton cloth and massage it on your skin for best results.

9. Pull in your cheeks and blow a kiss

Facial exercise when done regularly gives a better shape to your face and neck. However, when you need to quickly energize dull looking skin, inhale, pull in your cheeks into a pout and then blow a kiss releasing the air in the mouth. Do this 20 times and you will notice your face looks brighter immediately, due to increased blood circulation.

10. Leave your hair down

When your skin is looking a little dull and tired, keep your hair down instead of tied up. The hair frames the face in a delicate way and conceals the boundaries of our face, creating an illusion of a more defined jaw line and cheekbones. But if you just have to keep your hair tied up, keep a few flicks on the face so that the attention on your skin and face gets slightly divided.

Story first published: 2nd January 2018