ISLAMABAD: Dubai made history by serving ‘largest cup of tea in the world’ at the Global Village.

President of Emirates Culinary Guild, Chef Uwe Micheel told Gulf News that at least 38 chefs belonging to different restaurants prepared 5,000 litres of milky tea, which was placed in a 3.66-metre cup with a top rim diameter of 1.42 metres.

The ingredients used were 155kg of tea powder, 300kg of milk powder, 380kg of sugar, 7.5kg of cloves, 155kg of ginger, 47kg of cinnamon sticks and 47kg of cardamom powder.

Micheei told that we have been here since 9am and finished at around 3pm. We used the best ingredients to prepare the tea. We had 70 cooking stations and had 500 sets of recipes. We had to maintain the temperature of 80 centigrade.

“We were initially going to make 4,500 litres of tea but since we had the ingredients for 5,000 litres, we ended up going for it.” he added.

According to Micheel, that quantity of tea is enough to fill 55,000 cups.

People at the Global Village were given the tea free of cost. The tea cup will remain on display until February 1.

The past record was held by China who made at least 4,050 litres of tea. – APP

Story first published: 27th January 2018