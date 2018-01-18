Czech woman’s friend claims she, too, traveled to Pakistan

NEWS DESK: A Czech woman, identified as 21-year-old Tereza Hzulkova, was recently detained by Customs authorities as she was attempting to smuggle heroin. According to a Czech publication, her friend, Simona, has also traveled to Pakistan and spoken of a certain Tariq in Pakistan with whom Tereza was in touch.

According to Simona, she received 200,000 Czech crowns (equivalent toÂ over Rs1 million) for her photo shoot in Pakistan.

Simona was interviewed by Blesk,Â a daily tabloid newspaper published in Prague. When asked if she knew who Tariq was, Simona said thatÂ all she knew was that Tereza was in touch with him.

She was asked about the nature of the relationship between Tereza and Tariq, to which she said,Â “I would call him a boss. She always said that “My boss will arrange us to take pictures in Pakistan”.”

According to Simona, Tereza traveled to Pakistan for a photo shoot.Â “She’s been telling me all the time to take a photo shoot,” she said. “We were photographed together across Europe, as I say, I did not expect anything like that to happen. I loved her, but now I have a different opinion. ”

When asked about Tereza’s drugs, she said, “I have never seen her drugs. At the parties we drank alcohol.” Was Simona in Pakistan with Tereza? “I do not want to express myself.”

Simona said that she was there in Pakistan once. “About three weeks before Tereza. But only for the purpose of taking pictures. I came back totally okay and I’m stunned by what happened.”

Meanwhile,Â Tereza, who is said to be a model, is currently in custody of Customs authorities after a Special Court on January 12 sent her to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

