Couples with similar texting habits might be more satisfied: study

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Fashion & Life Style
NEWS DESK: Texting is ubiquitous in modern day dating culture. While relationships were once born out of thoughtful love letters and red, red roses, today romance blossoms via witty observations and phallic emojis.

However, the art of written communication is not to be dismissed, as a new study suggests that couples with similar texting habits might be more satisfied in their relationship as a result, reported The Independent.

Psychologists at Pace University, New York, surveyed 205 Americans between the ages of 18 and 29, all of whom were in relationships.

Each participant was asked about different aspects of their texting behaviour, from frequency of initiation to the nature of their conversations i.e. whether they text just to say hello, to show affection or to raise an issue.

Respondents also took standard surveys which measured their attachment styles and levels of contentment in their relationships.

The researchers concluded that perceived similarities in texting habits correlated strongly with overall relationship satisfaction.

“Findings highlight the importance of perceived similarity between romantic partners regarding texting behaviours for their level of satisfaction, even when taking into account the robust predictors of attachment anxiety and avoidance,” the study, which was published in the journal Computers in Human Behaviour, states.

