The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has announced the Class 10 (Matric) Annual Examination 2026 results.

Students can check their results online through the official BISE Sahiwal website or via SMS using their roll numbers.

How to check BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2026 online





Students can access their results by following these steps:

Visit the official BISE Sahiwal result portal.

Select "Class 10th Result 2026."

Enter your roll number.

Click Submit to view your result.

Download or print the result for future reference.

How to check the result via SMS





Students without internet access can obtain their results through SMS.

Send your roll number to 800292.

You will receive your result details on your mobile phone shortly.

BISE Sahiwal helpline





Students facing technical issues or requiring assistance can contact the BISE Sahiwal helpline.

Phone: +92 40 9200516-19

Districts under BISE Sahiwal





The Sahiwal Board conducts Matric examinations for students from the following districts: