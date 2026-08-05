The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced the Class 10th (Matric) Result 2026.
The overall pass percentage stood at 64.53%. More than 282,000 students appeared in the examinations, out of which more than 182,000 students successfully passed the examinations.
The pass rate among regular candidates was 78%, while that among the private candidates was 49%.
The pass percentage in the Science Group was 69% and 48% in the Arts Group. Moreover, 72% of female students passed the examinations, compared with 55% of male students.
How to check the BISE Lahore 10th result 2026 online
Students can check their results online through the official BISE Lahore website.
- Visit the BISE Lahore result portal.
- Select "Class 10th Result 2026."
- Enter your roll number and click Submit.
- Your result will appear on the screen, with options to download or print it.
Check result via SMS
Students without internet access can also check their results through SMS.
- Send your roll number to 800291.
- You will receive your result details on your mobile phone shortly.
Helpline for student queries
Students facing technical issues or requiring assistance can contact the BISE Lahore helpline:
Phone: +92 42 99200192-197
Districts under BISE Lahore
The BISE Lahore board covers the following districts for the Class 10th (Matric) examinations:
- Lahore
- Kasur
- Sheikhupura
- Nankana Sahib