The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced the Class 10th (Matric) Result 2026.

The overall pass percentage stood at 64.53%. More than 282,000 students appeared in the examinations, out of which more than 182,000 students successfully passed the examinations.

The pass rate among regular candidates was 78%, while that among the private candidates was 49%.

The pass percentage in the Science Group was 69% and 48% in the Arts Group. Moreover, 72% of female students passed the examinations, compared with 55% of male students.

How to check the BISE Lahore 10th result 2026 online

Students can check their results online through the official BISE Lahore website.

Visit the BISE Lahore result portal.

Select "Class 10th Result 2026."

Enter your roll number and click Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen, with options to download or print it.



Check result via SMS





Students without internet access can also check their results through SMS.

Send your roll number to 800291.

You will receive your result details on your mobile phone shortly.

Helpline for student queries





Students facing technical issues or requiring assistance can contact the BISE Lahore helpline:

Phone: +92 42 99200192-197

Districts under BISE Lahore





The BISE Lahore board covers the following districts for the Class 10th (Matric) examinations: