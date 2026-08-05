A projectile struck an Indian-flagged vessel ​near Yemen, causing it to capsize ‌and sink, but all 14 seafarers on board were rescued, India's shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday in a post ​on X.

The crew members, including 13 ​Indians, were rescued by the Yemeni Coast ⁠Guard and taken to the Port of ​Mokha, Sonowal said after the commercial vessel, MSV ​Faize Noore Oliya, sank in the Red Sea.

Yemen's transportation ministry, part of the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government, accused ​Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis of carrying out the ​attack by using an explosive-laden boat.

There was no comment from ‌the ⁠group.

Red Sea traffic has been disrupted off the coast of Yemen by the Houthis, who want to blockade Saudi exports, expanding the U.S.-Iran conflict ​that has ​already choked ⁠oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

India's Foreign Ministry said it ​is coordinating with Yemeni authorities.

Indian refiners ​have ⁠switched to cargoes from the Middle East on a delivered basis since the Houthi attacks on several ⁠Saudi ​tankers.