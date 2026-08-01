‎Humans are bound to evolve, be it cognitively, culturally, or technologically. It is the one constant in an otherwise unpredictable species. One thing common for that evolution to take place was a lever. Initially, that lever was the fire, then the wheel, all the way up to the engine. However, in this age, the lever is artificial intelligence. The sooner we realise this, the better, that is, if we do not want to be among the ‘less-evolved’ ones.

‎The most surprising, as well as dangerous, thing about artificial intelligence is that no matter which field you drop it into, it works the same way everywhere. Be it medicines, sales, manufacturing, journalism, or logistics, and what not, AI is stripping away the mechanical weight of human labour and forcing the residual work to grow sharper and more skilled.

‎Humans are Irreplaceable. Period!

‎Ever since the AI boom, a large segment of society started believing, and is convinced, that humans are getting replaced in the labour market, as if there is some sort of a jobs-apocalypse.

‎This so-called prediction of mass unemployment assumes AI is a straight substitute for labour. After all, we have seen in the past couple of years that the AI just drops into a role, performs that role effectively and efficiently, and the person who used to hold it suddenly becomes jobless.

‎However, seeing this from a different perspective, what's actually happening is closer to amputation and regrowth rather than replacement.

‎AI Frees Humans from Drudgery

‎AI is just removing the parts of jobs that never needed a human being in the first place. All that sorting, drafting, first-pass calculations, and repetitive verifications is a waste of time in today’s era. What's left standing is the part that required human judgement all along.

‎Workers relieved of the boring seventy percent of their job do not automatically become unemployed. In fact, for the first time in a while, they have become unavoidably useful. To understand the situation better, one must look at where the deployments are actually landing rather than where people have been predicting they would land.

‎In sales operations, agents are being used to catch the revenue quietly leaking out of pipelines that nobody had the bandwidth to audit. The closer has not been replaced, but rather given a ready-to-execute target list that used to take a week to build. In customer acquisition and retention, agentic systems are running the grind of segmentation and follow-up so that humans on the account can spend their time on the relationships that actually convert.

‎Moreover, machines are now assembling the tedious first draft of a roadmap in product management so that the team can spend its energy arguing about the one or two decisions that genuinely matter.

‎Same is the case in payments and trust infrastructure, where agents are doing the fraud-pattern detection at a scale no compliance department could staff for. What the people in that department are finally doing is the judgement calls, which the job was supposed to be about.

‎In the medical field, paperwork and the pattern-matching used to eat hours of a physician's day, leaving them with minimum time to see patients. With those things now being compressed, physicians get more time for the work that can never be automated.

‎AI is also helping small businesses run marketing, inventory and customer service functions for free or at a bare minimum cost.

‎Diffusion of Innovation

‎It would be unfair to call this a jobs apocalypse when it actually is just a redistribution of where the value in a job actually sits. The picture looks scary to only those seeing this change happening faster than the institutions built to train people for it can keep up.

‎Instead of worrying about the number of jobs getting ‘lost’, stakeholders should be thinking of ways to bridge this growing distance between what a job now demands and what most people have been trained to deliver.

‎Those getting pushed up the value chain into judgement, negotiation, and synthesis are today being asked to acquire that skill set faster. However, educational institutions, companies and governments are still figuring out how to teach it.

‎Risk of Collateral Damage on Both Sides

‎Some will make that jump, while plenty will fall into the gap between the old floor and the new one, becoming what some would call “collateral damage”. It has nothing to do with a robot taking someone's desk.

‎But the risk goes both ways. Industries are already burning staggering sums to build power-hungry infrastructure, on the promise of returns that remain theoretical. No one knows whether this multi-trillion-dollar bet will pay off or go badly wrong — badly enough to take the investment down before it takes any job down. If this technology fails, it will most likely fail as an economic gamble, rather than as the labour massacre that everyone keeps bracing for.

‎What ties all of this together is the same idea I started with. Evolution does not ask permission and it certainly does not arrive gently. It arrives as a tool that makes the old way of doing a job look lazy by comparison, and it forces the people doing that job to either climb toward the parts of it that still require a human mind, or get left holding the parts that do not.

‎AI is not ending work. It is raising the price of doing work badly, and revealing exactly how much of what we called a job was never really work at all.

‎Ai4 2026

‎Most of these ideas will be discussed by roughly 12,000 people flying into Las Vegas next week. Ai4 2026, the largest AI gathering in the US, will spend three days at The Venetian showcasing pilots, parading use cases, and promising that this is the year “enterprise AI” finally gets flying high.

‎The one question worth asking at the gathering, the one most panels will dance around rather than answer, is not whether AI works, because every keynote will tell you it does. It is, "What happens to the people whose jobs it touches once it does?"