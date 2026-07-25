Student protesters in India celebrated the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, describing it as a major victory for the youth-led movement that has dominated national headlines for weeks over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Despite the minister's resignation, protest leaders said their campaign is far from over and pledged to continue demonstrations until all of their demands are fulfilled.

Celebrations erupted at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site shortly after news broke that Pradhan had resigned.

Addressing cheering supporters, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke declared, "We have done it," prompting loud celebrations from thousands of protesters.

Students at the protest site raised patriotic slogans of "Jai Hind" (Victory to India) as they marked what they described as a significant victory for the student movement.

CJP calls resignation win for students

Following the announcement, the Cockroach Janta Party shared a message on social media platform X, writing, "Long live student power."

The party described Pradhan's resignation as the direct result of sustained student pressure after weeks of demonstrations demanding accountability over examination irregularities, particularly the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Videos circulating from Jantar Mantar showed students celebrating alongside Dipke after the minister stepped down.

Wangchuk congratulates CJP, Gen Z protesters

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk hailed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a triumph for democracy, saying it reflected the power of peaceful public participation.

Calling it a "victory of democracy" and "direct democracy from the streets," Wangchuk said the development demonstrated the strength of peace, patience and perseverance.

He congratulated the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Generation Z protesters for leading the movement, while thanking citizens across India for overcoming fear and demanding accountability. Wangchuk added that the focus should now shift from accountability to meaningful reforms.

One of Modi govt's biggest challenges

The youth-led movement has grown into one of India's largest street protest campaigns in recent years and has emerged as one of the biggest political challenges facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he took office in 2014.

Politicians from opposition parties joined students in demanding action over examination reforms, government accountability, corruption and growing concerns over employment opportunities.

The protests, largely driven by young people, were triggered by alleged leaks of question papers for high-stakes entrance examinations, fueling widespread frustration among students across the country.

Police action intensified public anger

Although demonstrations began in June, tensions escalated sharply after police clashed with protesters earlier this week.

According to protest organizers, dozens of students were injured on Monday when police used baton charges and fired tear gas to disperse crowds marching toward Parliament.

Also Read: India's Education Minister Pradhan resigns after youth protests

The police action further intensified public anger and significantly expanded support for the movement.

In an effort to contain the demonstrations, federal authorities imposed restrictions across the capital. On Saturday, access to the internet was restricted in parts of Delhi, while 18 metro stations remained closed to limit access to the protest site.

Despite the restrictions, thousands of supporters continued gathering at Jantar Mantar.

CJP says movement will continue

Speaking after the celebrations, Abhijeet Dipke emphasized that Pradhan's resignation was only the first objective of the movement.

"This is democracy. He has resigned. We have two more demands. We won't go like this," Dipke said.

Also Read: Modi vows fast-track courts on exam leaks; protesters want minister out

He demanded ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the examination controversy.

Dipke also called for action against police officers involved in the crackdown on protesters during demonstrations on the 20th, accusing them of using excessive force.

Ending his remarks, he warned authorities, "Remember, do not mess with cockroach."

Remaining demands of movement

The Cockroach Janta Party released an updated list of its demands following Pradhan's resignation.

According to the group, its first demand -- the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan -- has now been achieved.

However, it said three demands remain pending:

Compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of all students who died by suicide.

No legal or disciplinary action against student protesters.

A public apology from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police.

The party said Jantar Mantar and people across the country would continue waiting until the remaining demands are addressed.