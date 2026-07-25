Authorities have decided to deploy 16,800 security personnel from across Pakistan to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to maintain law and order during the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

According to an official letter issued by the Home Department, the large-scale deployment aims to strengthen election security and ensure the polling process is conducted peacefully.

The Home Department has sent a letter to all relevant institutions, including the police, outlining the comprehensive security arrangements for the AJK elections.

Under the plan, a total of 16,800 security personnel will be dispatched from different provinces and regions to assist local authorities during the electoral process.

Punjab to contribute largest contingent

Punjab will provide the highest number of personnel, with 14,000 police officials set to be deployed for election duty in Azad Kashmir.

The contingent from Punjab will include officers and personnel from the Punjab Highway Patrol, Rights Management Force, Punjab Constabulary, and District Police.

Officers from across Pakistan on duty

The deployment will also include senior police officers to oversee security operations.

According to the official letter, 15 Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 48 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) will accompany the security contingent to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides Punjab, security personnel will also be sent from other provinces and regions. Sindh will contribute 2,000 personnel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will send 500, Balochistan will deploy 200 personnel, while Gilgit will provide 100 personnel for election security duties.

Armed and anti-riot personnel included

The security plan states that 30% of the deployed force will be armed personnel, while the remaining 70% will consist of baton-equipped anti-riot personnel assigned to election duty.

Officials say the deployment is intended to ensure effective law enforcement, maintain public order, and provide a secure environment throughout the Legislative Assembly elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.