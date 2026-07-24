The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis has unveiled Pakistan's first National Immigration Policy 2026, introducing a comprehensive framework to promote legal migration, prepare skilled workers for international markets, and improve the welfare and rehabilitation of overseas Pakistanis.

The policy was launched by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, who described it as a forward-looking initiative aligned with changing global migration and employment trends.

The National Immigration Policy 2026 is Pakistan's first comprehensive policy aimed at managing migration in a structured manner while strengthening opportunities for citizens seeking employment abroad.

According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, the policy focuses on organized and legal migration, preparing skilled manpower in line with global market demands, rehabilitating returning overseas Pakistanis, and recognizing the services of Pakistanis who have made significant contributions to the national economy.

Policy promotes legal migration, skilled workforce

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said the policy has been designed to safeguard the interests of overseas Pakistanis, those planning to work abroad, and citizens returning home after employment overseas.

He said the policy provides a comprehensive framework for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis while ensuring that Pakistan's workforce is equipped with the skills required by international employers.

The minister also announced the formation of a committee to determine how the achievements and contributions of overseas Pakistanis can be formally recognized.

Federal Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry said the National Immigration Policy was developed after extensive consultations with the federal government, provincial governments, and other relevant stakeholders.

He explained that the policy takes into account the changing needs of the global labor market and addresses all major aspects of migration.

Focus on new overseas job markets

According to the federal secretary, the policy emphasizes regular and legal migration while ensuring that workers receive appropriate skills before leaving Pakistan for employment.

He said Pakistan will not only continue to focus on traditional destinations in the Gulf region but will also explore new employment opportunities in international markets, including Latin America.

The policy also aims to prepare Pakistani youth with market-driven skills that improve their competitiveness in the global workforce.

Support for returning overseas Pakistanis

A key feature of the National Immigration Policy 2026 is the rehabilitation and reintegration of overseas Pakistanis returning to the country.

The policy seeks to help returning workers reconnect with society while ensuring their experience and contributions are acknowledged.

Speakers at the launching ceremony said the National Immigration Policy would strengthen the relationship between overseas Pakistanis and their homeland.

They expressed confidence that the initiative would contribute to Pakistan's economic development, create new employment opportunities abroad, and support the country's long-term growth and prosperity.