The Sindh High Court's constitutional bench has ordered the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to pay Rs11 million in pension and retirement dues to the legal heir of a deceased KDA officer, declaring that financial constraints cannot justify withholding employees' lawful benefits.

Hearing a constitutional petition over the non-payment of pension and retirement benefits, the Sindh High Court directed KDA to pay Rs11 million to petitioner Sana Aziz, the daughter and legal heir of the deceased officer.

The court also ordered the Karachi Development Authority to submit an implementation report to the registrar of the Sindh High Court after making the payment.

Pension is legal right, not institutional discretion

In its written ruling, the constitutional bench observed that pension and retirement benefits are not at the discretion of any institution but are legal and enforceable rights of employees.

The court further emphasized that the timely payment of pension and retirement dues is the constitutional responsibility of state institutions, adding that financial difficulties cannot be used as a reason to deprive employees or their legal heirs of their recognized rights.

Court finds dues remained unpaid

After examining the official record, the court noted that the deceased officer's pension and retirement benefits had not been paid during his lifetime.

The bench ruled that Sana Aziz, being the daughter of the deceased, is his lawful legal heir and is therefore entitled to receive the outstanding dues.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner told the court that Aziz Ahmed retired as Director IT of the Karachi Development Authority in 2012.

The lawyer argued that despite fulfilling all legal requirements, Aziz Ahmed was never paid his pension or other retirement benefits.

KDA cites financial crisis for delay

Representing the Karachi Development Authority, the KDA's lawyer informed the court that the authority had so far paid Rs350,000.

The lawyer maintained that the delay was not intentional or malicious, but was caused by KDA's financial difficulties. Counsel further stated that the authority has sought a Rs5 billion grant from the Sindh government to address its financial obligations.

Despite KDA's explanation, the court held that financial hardship does not override employees' constitutional and legal rights.

Reaffirming its position, the constitutional bench directed KDA to ensure payment of the outstanding amount and file a compliance report before the Registrar of the Sindh High Court once the order has been implemented.