Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced two major initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan's long-term economic future, welcoming fresh Chinese investment in the agriculture sector.

He also directed the preparation of a comprehensive National Stabilization Plan 2026–2035 to address the country's rapidly growing population.

The developments came during separate high-level meetings chaired by the prime minister in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met a high-level delegation of leading Chinese company Famsun, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Jack Chen, to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan's agriculture and food storage sectors.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister described Pakistan and China as "ideal friends," saying their longstanding relationship would be further strengthened through deeper economic partnership and business-to-business cooperation.

During the meeting, Pakistan and Famsun agreed to cooperate on modern food storage facilities, technology transfer, and the training of Pakistan's workforce.

The prime minister welcomed the company's plan to transform commodity storage centres into state-of-the-art facilities, saying the project would introduce modern technology into Pakistan's agriculture sector while promoting commercial activity across the country.

He emphasized that skills development and workforce training for Pakistani professionals should be made an integral part of these projects to ensure long-term benefits.

MoU under Green Pakistan Initiative

CEO Jack Chen thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Government of Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended to the delegation during its visit.

Officials informed the meeting that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been signed between Famsun and the Green Pakistan Initiative, paving the way for future collaboration in agricultural modernization and food security.

Rapid population growth Pakistan's biggest challenge

In a separate meeting on population welfare, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed Pakistan's rapidly growing population as the country's biggest national challenge.

Chairing the high-level session, the prime minister stressed that population balance is essential for sustainable national development and directed officials to finalize the National Stabilization Plan 2026–2035.

He said population control and welfare should be treated as a national responsibility and instructed authorities to align population planning with national development goals, economic stability, and human resource development.

National strategy to be developed

The prime minister also directed officials to strengthen coordination between the federal government and provinces on population welfare initiatives.

He said an effective nationwide public awareness campaign could play a crucial role in controlling population growth and instructed authorities to convene a meeting of the National Population Council at the earliest opportunity.

Officials briefed the meeting on the country's demographic trends, ongoing population welfare efforts, and preparations for the upcoming National Population Council session.

According to the briefing, the council meeting will include the chief ministers of all four provinces, the Gilgit-Baltistan government, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and representatives from relevant institutions and stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive national strategy on population welfare.

National Stabilisation Plan 2026–2035

The meeting was informed that the operating procedures for the National Population Council Secretariat have already been prepared.

Officials added that work is underway on the National Stabilization Plan 2026–2035, which will provide a comprehensive national framework aimed at reducing the pace of population growth while supporting Pakistan's long-term economic and social development.