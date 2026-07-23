Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi has strongly criticized the police crackdown on student protesters, urging authorities to respond with dialogue instead of force.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with senior journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Azmi said students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG examination paper leak deserve to be heard rather than suppressed.

Commenting on the recent clashes at Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street in New Delhi, Shabana Azmi expressed concern over the treatment of students who had taken to the streets demanding accountability over the alleged examination paper leak.

She said the issue should not be viewed through a political lens but as a matter concerning the future of young people and the integrity of the education system.

Barkha questions Azmi on supporting movement

During the interview, senior journalist Barkha Dutt asked the veteran actor why she had decided to support the self-styled Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) youth movement.

Barkha Dutt asked: "Why did the OG of Bollywood decide to join the Cockroaches, and what pushed you to speak out at this critical moment?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barkha Dutt (@barkha.dutt)

Responding to the question, Azmi said her decision was driven by concern for students rather than political considerations.

"I have never been involved with any political party, nor do I intend to be. But when you see young students who have worked tirelessly for years being beaten with batons and tear-gassed simply for asking for a fair examination, silence is no longer an option."

‘Education is a fundamental right’

Azmi emphasized that access to a fair education system is a fundamental right and should not become a political issue.

"This is not a political issue; education is a basic fundamental right. Dismissing these children or treating their demands as political games is deeply unfair. The government must listen to them with empathy rather than force."

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She urged authorities to engage with the students' concerns through meaningful dialogue instead of using force to disperse demonstrations.

Concern over hunger strike participants

The veteran actor also expressed serious concern over the health of social activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke.

According to Azmi, both were hospitalized and detained during hunger strikes held in support of the student movement, highlighting what she described as the growing human cost of the ongoing protests.

Azmi's remarks come as public pressure continues to mount on the Modi-led government over the examination paper leak controversy.

The issue has triggered nationwide student demonstrations, while opposition lawmakers have continued to disrupt parliamentary proceedings as protests spread across major Indian cities.

The growing involvement of public figures has further intensified calls for transparency, accountability and reforms aimed at restoring confidence in India's examination system.