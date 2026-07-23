India’s student-led protests against alleged examination paper leaks have drawn widespread public attention, with several Bollywood stars publicly backing the movement.

As demonstrations spread across major cities, celebrities urged authorities to ensure a fair and transparent education system while calling for peaceful protests.

The nationwide youth movement spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered significant momentum after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Imran Khan publicly expressed support for students demanding accountability over repeated examination paper leaks.

Their endorsements came after days of escalating unrest in New Delhi, where police used tear gas and baton charges to disperse more than 10,000 demonstrators marching near Parliament.

The continuing protests have forced the closure of 16 key Delhi Metro stations and prompted opposition lawmakers to disrupt parliamentary proceedings over the issue.

Salman Khan calls for peaceful, non-political movement

Taking to social media, Salman Khan expressed sadness over the violence that erupted during what he described as an initially peaceful movement.

"It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."

The actor praised the determination of students striving for a better future and urged that the issue should not be politicized.

"I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India... This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically... Hoping n praying for a positive decision."

Imran Khan joins students on streets

Actor Imran Khan showed his support by participating in a demonstration at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, alongside more than 1,500 students and public figures.

Addressing protesters, he described the demonstrations as a fight for the country's future.

"This is the fight for the future of our nation. I am here to show support and solidarity with the students who are demanding basic accountability and fair examinations."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

Speaking to reporters as protests expanded to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, Imran Khan said students should not have to protest simply to demand fairness.

"When young students who spend years preparing for exams are forced to take to the streets just to demand a fair process, the system has clearly failed them. We cannot stand by silently while their futures are compromised."

More Bollywood personalities voice support

Actor Alia Bhatt also shared an emotional message reflecting on the nationwide demonstrations and the struggles faced by students seeking a fair examination system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Singer Arijit Singh publicly declared that he would continue supporting the students regardless of criticism, saying he would stand with the movement even if all of his playlists were removed.

Actor and model Huma Qureshi joined students during the demonstrations and stressed the importance of respecting every citizen's voice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

She said India is a diverse nation where people may disagree on different issues, but every citizen deserves to be heard with dignity.

The growing support from Bollywood celebrities has added fresh momentum to the nationwide protests, which continue to spread across several Indian cities.

Students are demanding accountability, transparent examinations and reforms to prevent future paper leaks, while urging authorities to protect the integrity of the country's education system.