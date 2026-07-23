Heavy monsoon rains have caused widespread destruction across Gilgit-Baltistan, with Ghizer and Astore among the worst-hit districts.

Flash floods, landslides and cloudbursts have damaged infrastructure, disrupted power and communication services, and forced affected residents to seek immediate government assistance.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms triggered moderate flooding in several parts of Ghizer, causing extensive damage to roads, water supply lines, crops and other public infrastructure.

Floodwaters also entered several homes in the Aishi area of Gahkuch, leaving residents struggling to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.

The floods caused severe damage to roads and water channels across the district, disrupting daily life and affecting transportation and access to essential services.

Power and communication systems disrupted

The severe weather also knocked down electricity poles, disrupting both power supply and communication networks in several areas.

Authorities are assessing the damage as residents continue to face difficulties due to interrupted utility services.

Landslides block Ghizer River

Heavy rainfall also triggered landslides in the Yangal area, blocking the flow of the Ghizer River and increasing concerns about further flooding.

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Residents living along the riverbanks have been advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures as rainfall continues in different parts of the district.

Cloudburst devastates village in Astore

In neighbouring Astore, a powerful cloudburst following heavy rain caused widespread destruction in various valleys.

The worst-hit area was Lus village, near the district headquarters in Eidgah, where the cloudburst completely devastated a settlement comprising around 25 to 30 households.

Homes, orchards, agricultural land, electricity infrastructure and water channels were completely destroyed in the disaster.

Relief and restoration work has become increasingly difficult because flood debris and massive boulders have entered homes and blocked access routes.

Residents in the affected areas are also facing severe shortages of electricity and clean water, further compounding their hardships.

Victims seek urgent relief, long-term protection

Affected families have appealed to the authorities to accelerate rescue and relief operations and provide immediate financial assistance to help them rebuild their lives.

Victims also called on the federal government and the Gilgit-Baltistan government to introduce permanent protection and rehabilitation measures to reduce future disaster risks.

They stressed that the increasing frequency of cloudbursts, which they attributed to climate change, is causing severe damage to forests, agricultural land and local communities, highlighting the need for long-term disaster management and climate resilience.