US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a strong warning to Iran, saying Tehran will face increasingly severe consequences if it continues attacks on ships and American interests.

Speaking to reporters in Manila, Rubio said the United States remains open to diplomacy but believes Iran is not yet serious about reaching a lasting agreement.

During his media interaction in Manila, Marco Rubio said Iran would face a growing cost for every additional night of conflict.

He said President Donald Trump's policy is based on the principle of "an eye for an eye," warning that Tehran would pay a heavy price if attacks continue.

Rubio stated that Iran has repeatedly contacted the United States seeking negotiations but claimed the Iranian leadership has not demonstrated a genuine commitment to reaching a deal.

According to the US secretary of state, Iran appears to negotiate agreements only to later abandon them. He urged Tehran to show greater understanding and seriousness if it wishes to resolve the dispute through diplomacy.

Iran violated previous understanding

Rubio said the United States had fulfilled its responsibilities under its understanding with Iran, but Tehran failed to do the same. He stated that the previous memorandum of understanding is no longer effective because Iran allegedly violated its commitments.

According to Rubio, agreements remain valid only when both sides implement them. He claimed that on the very day Iran was expected to issue a statement under the understanding, it instead targeted a ship.

Rubio described attacks on commercial vessels and American citizens as completely unacceptable. He added that President Trump has numerous response options available and made it clear that Washington will not remain passive.

Rubio reaffirmed Washington's longstanding position that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. He said Iranian leaders fully understand the damage a prolonged conflict could inflict on their country.

The Secretary of State expressed hope that diplomacy would eventually succeed but maintained that Tehran is not yet prepared to conclude an agreement.

Houthi attacks remain major concern

The US secretary of state also addressed the activities of the Houthi movement, expressing hope that attacks on commercial shipping would stop. He said the Houthis' actions are ultimately harming their own interests.

He further claimed that Iran had drawn the Houthis into the wider regional conflict and said developments would continue to be closely monitored.

Saudi Arabia remains key US partner

Rubio reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia remains one of the United States' most important strategic partners. He described the proposed US-Saudi civil nuclear energy agreement as a significant step forward in bilateral relations.

According to Rubio, further details of the agreement will be announced soon, and the deal will ultimately require approval from the US Congress.

He added that the partnership reflects Washington's long-term commitment to regional stability and cooperation.

China also concerned over Strait of Hormuz tensions

Rubio said the United States seeks constructive relations with China but stressed that such ties would never come at the expense of American allies.

He claimed China is also unhappy with Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz, particularly regarding attempts to impose fees on maritime transit through the strategic waterway.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, Rubio said the United States remains prepared to play a leading role in efforts to end the conflict.

He described his recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as constructive and said the discussions took place in a positive atmosphere.

Rubio also commented on the situation in Cuba, saying the country's rulers have failed to manage the economy effectively. He said the Cuban people deserve better public services and opportunities.

The secretary of state added that protecting national security remains the primary responsibility of every government.

Rubio's remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over maritime security, commercial shipping and the future of diplomatic engagement.

While reiterating the US preference for a negotiated outcome, he warned that continued attacks on ships, American citizens and regional interests would carry increasingly severe consequences.