Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Doomsday' has generated $16.5 million in first-day advance ticket sales, marking one of the strongest pre-sale debuts for a Hollywood blockbuster ahead of its December release.

Disney launched ticket sales alongside the release of the film's first trailer, which teases a major showdown between the Avengers, the X-Men and Doctor Doom.

The strong early demand came despite tickets initially being available only for premium-format screenings at approximately 1,000 theatres across North America.

When the film opens on the weekend of December 18, it is expected to screen in more than 4,000 cinemas across the United States and Canada.

According to studio sources, many premium-format screenings scheduled for December 17 and 18 have already sold out, prompting exhibitors to add additional showtimes over the Christmas holiday period.

No IMAX release

Unlike many recent Marvel blockbusters, 'Avengers: Doomsday' will not receive an IMAX release.

The premium large-format screens have been reserved exclusively for Dune: Part Three, which secured a three-week IMAX window after director Denis Villeneuve filmed the sequel using IMAX cameras.

Instead, Disney is introducing "Infinity Vision," a certification programme designed to ensure participating cinemas meet the studio's technical presentation standards, rather than using a new projection format.

Strong box office expectations

Industry analysts believe the early pre-sales position Avengers: Doomsday as one of the biggest box office contenders of the year.

However, analysts also caution that strong advance ticket sales do not always translate into record-breaking opening weekend earnings, although they remain a key indicator of audience interest ahead of release.

Disney launched ticket sales alongside the release of the film's first trailer, which teases a major showdown between the Avengers, the X-Men and Doctor Doom.

The strong early demand came despite tickets initially being available only for premium-format screenings at approximately 1,000 theatres across North America.

When the film opens on the weekend of December 18, it is expected to screen in more than 4,000 cinemas across the United States and Canada.

According to studio sources, many premium-format screenings scheduled for December 17 and 18 have already sold out, prompting exhibitors to add additional showtimes over the Christmas holiday period.

No IMAX release





Unlike many recent Marvel blockbusters, 'Avengers: Doomsday' will not receive an IMAX release.

The premium large-format screens have been reserved exclusively for Dune: Part Three, which secured a three-week IMAX window after director Denis Villeneuve filmed the sequel using IMAX cameras.

Instead, Disney is introducing "Infinity Vision," a certification programme designed to ensure participating cinemas meet the studio's technical presentation standards, rather than using a new projection format.

Strong box office expectations





Industry analysts believe the early pre-sales position 'Avengers: Doomsday' as one of the biggest box office contenders of the year.

However, analysts also caution that strong advance ticket sales do not always translate into record-breaking opening weekend earnings, although they remain a key indicator of audience interest ahead of release.