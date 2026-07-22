Apple is set to introduce a new financing programme called Apple Upgrade next week, replacing its long-running iPhone Upgrade Program with a subscription-style leasing service for select devices.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the programme will launch in the United States on July 28 in partnership with buy now, pay later provider Klarna.

The new financing option will be available for purchases made through Apple Stores and Apple's online store, covering the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Under the programme, customers will undergo a soft credit check that does not affect their credit score.

The lease period will be 24 months for iPhones and Apple Watches, while iPads and Macs will have 36-month financing terms.

Customers will also be able to pay off their devices before the end of the lease, although an additional fee may apply. At the end of the agreement, users can return the device.

Replacing the iPhone Upgrade Program





The launch of Apple Upgrade will bring an end to Apple's existing iPhone Upgrade Program, which allows customers to finance an unlocked iPhone over 24 months with zero interest and upgrade to a new model after making 12 monthly payments.

Unlike the current programme, Apple Upgrade will not include AppleCare+, Apple's extended warranty and support service.

The report also says the new financing plan will not cover the Apple Watch SE, entry-level iPad, iPhone 16, MacBook Neo, or purchases made through Apple's education and business channels.

Launch comes ahead of expected iPhone price increases





The new programme is expected to launch just weeks before Apple unveils its 2026 iPhone lineup, amid reports that rising component costs could push iPhone prices higher.

By partnering with Klarna, Apple can offer flexible monthly payment options without directly financing the purchases itself.

Following reports of the partnership, Klarna shares rose sharply in US trading before paring some of the gains later in the session.