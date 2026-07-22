Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Manila on Sunday ahead of the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the state of Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity and other key sectors.

They also agreed to enhance coordination at multilateral forums and underscored the importance of sustained high-level engagement in advancing the Pakistan-Russia partnership.

Dar and Lavrov exchanged views on major regional and international developments and agreed to remain in close contact on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting comes as Pakistan and Russia continue efforts to expand bilateral cooperation across economic, diplomatic and strategic sectors while increasing engagement through regional and international platforms.

Ishaq Dar meets Bangladesh's Khalilur Rehman





Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rehman in Manila on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Office, the two leaders reviewed Pakistan-Bangladesh ties and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The foreign ministers agreed to enhance people-to-people contacts and expand bilateral cooperation, underscoring the importance of closer engagement between the two countries.