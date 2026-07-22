Meta is testing a new artificial intelligence-powered app called StoryKit, designed to help parents create personalised bedtime stories for children in just a few taps.

The app, first reported by 9to5Mac, is currently being piloted in select countries. Meta confirmed the limited rollout, saying it is evaluating user feedback before making any broader launch decisions.

According to the app's description, parents can generate customised children's stories by creating a character from scratch or uploading a photo of a favourite toy, pet or family member. Users can also choose the story's setting, theme and moral lesson, including kindness, courage and empathy.

StoryKit automatically produces AI-generated illustrations and background music alongside the story, creating an interactive reading experience.

Meta says the app is intended for users aged 18 and older, includes AI safety safeguards and does not contain social networking features.

"You don't need to write a single word," the App Store description states.

The company says StoryKit is designed to make personalised storytelling easier for parents while encouraging creative reading experiences for children.

However, the app has also sparked discussion about the growing role of AI in parenting and early childhood development.

Some critics argue that while AI-generated stories offer convenience, they could reduce opportunities for parents to exercise their own creativity and strengthen emotional bonds through traditional storytelling.

Others see the technology as a helpful tool for busy families, provided it complements rather than replaces parent-child interaction.

StoryKit is the latest addition to Meta's expanding portfolio of generative AI products as the company continues investing in consumer AI experiences across its platforms.