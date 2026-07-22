A new review suggests that GLP-1 weight-loss injections may help some children with obesity lose weight and improve their overall health when prescribed under specialist medical supervision.

The review and meta-analysis, conducted by Canadian researchers, examined nine studies involving more than 750 children and adolescents aged six to 18.

The findings showed that GLP-1 medications not only promoted weight loss but also helped reduce high blood pressure and improve participants' quality of life.

In the United Kingdom, specialist NHS centres can prescribe GLP-1 medicines such as Mounjaro and Wegovy to severely obese patients under 18 in limited cases, particularly when obesity has caused serious health complications and other treatments have proved ineffective.

Researchers found that nausea was the most common side effect and occurred more frequently among children receiving the injections than those in comparison groups.

The authors stressed that these medications should only be used under the supervision of specialist healthcare professionals following a comprehensive medical assessment.

They also said further research is needed to determine the long-term safety and effectiveness of GLP-1 treatments in children and adolescents.

While the review suggests the drugs could become an important option for treating severe childhood obesity, experts emphasised that they should complement—not replace—healthy eating, regular physical activity and other lifestyle interventions.