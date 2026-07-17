India team management has thrown its weight behind struggling opener Rohit Sharma amid speculation back home that ​Sunday's third one-day international against England at Lord's could ‌be his last.

The 39-year-old managed a laboured 26 off 47 balls on Thursday as England won the second match in Cardiff to level ​the three-match series.

Rohit has now gone 11 ODIs without ​a hundred and his poor run of form raises ⁠questions about his place for next year's World Cup, ​which South Africa will host along with Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Indian ​Express newspaper said the 39-year-old former India captain has been informed that the selectors have decided to "move on".

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, however, said white-ball ​stalwart Rohit was "too good" a player to feel any ​pressure.

"Yes, he didn’t get runs, but I don’t think that makes any difference," ‌Kotak ⁠told reporters after Thursday's loss, dismissing suggestions that Rohit was struggling.

"On a particular day, many batters don’t get the momentum they are looking for, and that can happen. You might ​see a completely ​different innings ⁠from Rohit Sharma at Lord’s."

"Rohit probably didn’t get balls in his areas and didn’t get going. ​That’s what I felt. So I wouldn’t ​say he ⁠was struggling."

Former India captain Rohit is the only batter to have scored three 200-plus scores in ODIs, including a 264 against ⁠Sri ​Lanka, which remains the highest score ​by a batter in this format.

Rohit has already quit test cricket and T20 ​Internationals.