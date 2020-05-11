Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Markets reopen across Pakistan, National Assembly meets

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Markets reopen across Pakistan, National Assembly meets

Photo: Online

Here are some stories we’re following today (Monday).

  • Markets across the country are reopening today.
  • Government offices in Sindh will also reopen. The Auqaf, human rights, trade and business, investment and works and services offices are being reopened.
  • A National Assembly session has been called today at 3pm. Parliamentarians were flown to Islamabad on special flights and will all have to be tested for the coronavirus. On the agenda is the coronavirus situation.
  • The Lahore High Court will hear a petition filed by the Chaudhry brothers against the NAB chairman’s powers.
  • The CAA has issued a new travel advisory for passengers entering the country. It includes mandatory home isolation and coronavirus testing.
  • ICYMI: Sindh has issued a set of SOPs for markets to reopen, including a complete lockdown on the weekends. Click here to read more.

FaceBook WhatsApp
national assembly Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India stops 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan
India stops 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Saturday
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Saturday
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan not reopening schools from June 1
Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan not reopening schools from June 1
Lockdown is not being lifted: Sindh minister
Lockdown is not being lifted: Sindh minister
Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister
Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister
ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project
ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project
Peshawar man kills siblings for adding sugar to iftar sherbet
Peshawar man kills siblings for adding sugar to iftar sherbet
Sindh allows markets, retail shops to reopen from May 11
Sindh allows markets, retail shops to reopen from May 11
Need to lift the coronavirus lockdown, slowly but gradually: PM
Need to lift the coronavirus lockdown, slowly but gradually: PM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.