Govt hopes to bring 12,000 Pakistanis back every week

Posted: May 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

The government of Pakistan has a new policy for incoming flights and passengers.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf explained this new policy during a Monday morning press briefing.

Here are some of the main points:

  • People landing in Pakistan will be tested within 24 hours of their arrival
  • Tests will be conducted as quickly as possible and the government hopes to provide faster results
  • People asked to cooperate and be patient if they are not tested within 24 hours
  • If someone tests positive but is asymptomatic the provincial government will decide whether they go into quarantine at home or at a centre
  • Provinces will take people as close to their home districts and quarantine them there if need be
  • Right now, 7,500 Pakistanis are being brought back every week. The government hopes to increase this to 12,000
  • There will be a heavy load on laboratories
  • Sialkot and Quetta airports to be made functional so flights can land there
  • There are 110,000 Pakistanis abroad wanting to come back
  • Next week 10,710 Pakistanis will be brought back from 22 countries, mainly Gulf nations.
  • The government’s priority is labourers stuck abroad
  • Passengers from Gulf countries will be tested there and then once again in Pakistan
  • Health experts will decide who can go home and who can’t
  • If cases increase because of this policy, it will be reversed

Pakistan suspended international and domestic flights in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus. But as of May 11 (Monday), markets across the country have opened and the lockdown has eased.

The government has been operating special flights to bring stranded Pakistanis back to the country.

