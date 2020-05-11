Govt hopes to bring 12,000 Pakistanis back every week

The government of Pakistan has a new policy for incoming flights and passengers.
Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf explained this new policy during a Monday morning press briefing.
Here are some of the main points:
Pakistan suspended international and domestic flights in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus. But as of May 11 (Monday), markets across the country have opened and the lockdown has eased.
The government has been operating special flights to bring stranded Pakistanis back to the country.