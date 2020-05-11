First of 6 special US flights brings Pakistanis back home

The first of six flights bringing back Pakistanis stuck in America took off from Washington DC for Islamabad on Monday.

These special flights are being operated by PIA from the US to bring back tourists and students stuck in the country. The first flight will bring back 175 people.

On this occasion, Pakistani Ambassador Dr Asad Majeed Khan visited the airport and looked over the flight arrangements.

He assured that other chartered flights are also being arranged to bring back nationals stuck there safely.

The second chartered flight will bring back 150 Pakistani students. It will depart on May 12. The schedule for rest of the flights will be released soon.