Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

First of 6 special US flights brings Pakistanis back home

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
First of 6 special US flights brings Pakistanis back home

Photo: AFP

The first of six flights bringing back Pakistanis stuck in America took off from Washington DC for Islamabad on Monday.

These special flights are being operated by PIA from the US to bring back tourists and students stuck in the country. The first flight will bring back 175 people.

On this occasion, Pakistani Ambassador Dr Asad Majeed Khan visited the airport and looked over the flight arrangements.

He assured that other chartered flights are also being arranged to bring back nationals stuck there safely.

The second chartered flight will bring back 150 Pakistani students. It will depart on May 12. The schedule for rest of the flights will be released soon.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PIA USA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PIA, Washington DC, Islamabad, Pakistan, America, USA, ambassador, flights, students, tourists, coronavirus, COVID-19
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India stops 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan
India stops 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Saturday
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Saturday
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan not reopening schools from June 1
Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan not reopening schools from June 1
Lockdown is not being lifted: Sindh minister
Lockdown is not being lifted: Sindh minister
Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister
Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister
ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project
ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project
Sindh allows markets, retail shops to reopen from May 11
Sindh allows markets, retail shops to reopen from May 11
Peshawar man kills siblings for adding sugar to iftar sherbet
Peshawar man kills siblings for adding sugar to iftar sherbet
Need to lift the coronavirus lockdown, slowly but gradually: PM
Need to lift the coronavirus lockdown, slowly but gradually: PM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.