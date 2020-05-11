Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Faisalabad textile industry reopens despite COVID-19 lockdown

Posted: May 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Faisalabad textile industry reopens despite COVID-19 lockdown

Photo: SAMAA TV (screengrab)

The textile industry in Faisalabad has resumed operations despite the lockdown.

An owner of a power loom told SAMAA TV on Monday that the industry was reopened after taking into account the financial woes of workers.

He said factory owners will only be able to pay their employees if business continues.

Some industrial units are screening their workers for the coronavirus and making sure they follow the SOPs issued by the government as well. Punjab has reported more than 11,000 coronavirus cases so far.

The Centre had allowed reopening certain businesses after Saturday (May 9) but hasn’t okayed reopening the textile industry.

