Babar Azam pays tribute to his mother

Talismanic Pakistan batsman Babar Azam paid tribute to his mother on Mother’s Day with a heartfelt message on Twitter.

“The first bat I purchased was of 1500 PKR,” Azam tweeted. “It was your entire saving but you gave it to me.”

The cricketer added that she believed in him when others didn’t. “Every inch of mine is indebted to you,” he added.

The first bat I purchased was of 1500 PKR. This was your entire saving but you gave it to me. You believed in me when others didn’t. Every inch of mine is indebted to you. I love you so much.



Plz regard your mothers. Heaven lies under her feet. #MothersDay #RiseAndRise

Moreover, other players also took to social media to felicitate Mother’s Day greetings.

Life without you has no colours. I feel your absence every single second. I long for you. May Allah SWT keep you in His shade of love, Ameen. Please honour your mothers and take care of them. #RiseAndRise #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/9hA4IW0q9y — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) May 10, 2020

Everyday is Mother’s Day… — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 10, 2020

Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a MOTHER. Happy #MothersDay to all mothers out there, today and everyday. #Alhumdulilah pic.twitter.com/lwdkmoqX0b — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day. Is se pyara koi aur rishta nahi.

Qadar kerain, khidmat kerain. #mothersday2020 #HappyMothersDay — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 10, 2020

مسلمانوں کاتوہردن ہی ماں باپ کادن ہے،صبح انکومسکراکردیکھوتوایک مقبول حج عمرہ کاثواب،ماں کواپنےہاتھ سےلقمہ کھلانا،انکے پاس بیٹھنا،انکی دعائیں لینا،یہ سب چیزیں مجھے بھی بہت یادآتی،ماں جوچلی گئی ہے😭یااللہ جنکےوالدین زندہ ہیں انہیں لمبی زندگی دے،جنکےچلےگئےانکےدرجات بلندفرما،آمین — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 10, 2020

The world changes year to year, our lives day by day, but the love and memories of you, shall never fade away. ❤ you Maa!! #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/VA25l0xkRX — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) May 10, 2020

Mothers are always special and I cannot imagine my life without mine. Happy #MothersDay to her and all Mothers around the world 🤲🏼 — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) May 10, 2020

Aaj tak meri zindagi mai jo acha hua hai woh meri Ami ki wajah se hua hai. I love you Ami. Dunya mai koi rishta aesa nahi jesa Ma aur bachay ka hota hai. Happy #MothersDay to all the amazing mothers out there, you are the real pillars of society. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 10, 2020

“There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood” #HappyMothersDay to all the beautiful mothers In the World #Love♥️ pic.twitter.com/9KrkiwpQyh — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) May 10, 2020

Mother’s Day was celebrated across the world on May 10 this year. Political leaders, celebrities and sports stars paid tributes to their mothers with their statements and social media posts.