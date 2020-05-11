Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Shafiq banned after accepting match-fixing charges

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Shafiq banned after accepting match-fixing charges

Photo: AFP

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq was banned from all forms of cricket for six years on Sunday after accepting charges relating to match-fixing.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said the 30-year-old had fixed or tried to fix matches in inaugural Afghanistan Premier League T20 in 2018 and in the 2019 Bangladesh Premier League.

“Shafaq has been charged for breaches of the anti-corruption code which relates to fixing or contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to any agreement,” the ACB announced in a statement.

It added: “Shafaq was also charged for seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other reward to fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any domestic match.”

Match fixing has rocked international cricket in the last two decades with life bans for the late South African skipper Hansie Cronje, Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Pakistan’s Saleem Malik.

But this is the first case involving a player from Afghanistan since the country had a fairytale rise in international cricket in 2009.

ACB’s senior anti-corruption manager, Sayed Anwar Shah Quraishi said: “This is a very serious offence where a senior national player is involved in the corruption of a high-profile domestic game. The player had also attempted but failed to get one of his teammates to engage in corruption in another high-profile game during the BPL 2019,” said Qureshi.

The ACB said Shafaq is willing to contribute to future integrity education programs to help younger players learn from his mistakes.

Shafaq played the last of his 46 Twenty20 internationals for Afghanistan in September last year. He has also played 24 one-day internationals for his country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan Cricket Shafiqullah Shafiq
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Afghanistan, Cricket, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Match-Fixing, Afghanistan Cricket Board, Afghanistan Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, APL, BPL, Fixing,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
Former Pakistan pacer Ata-ur-Rehman says Wasim Akram destroyed his career
Former Pakistan pacer Ata-ur-Rehman says Wasim Akram destroyed his career
Pakistan may extend upcoming England tour
Pakistan may extend upcoming England tour
India pacer Mohammed Shami opens up about suicidal thoughts
India pacer Mohammed Shami opens up about suicidal thoughts
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal's case
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal’s case
Imran Tahir picks Pakistan legend in dream T20I side
Imran Tahir picks Pakistan legend in dream T20I side
Aqib Javed says he received life threats during match-fixing investigations
Aqib Javed says he received life threats during match-fixing investigations
Saeed Ajmal keen on becoming Pakistan's spin-bowling coach
Saeed Ajmal keen on becoming Pakistan’s spin-bowling coach
England prepare to host Pakistan in August for Test series
England prepare to host Pakistan in August for Test series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.