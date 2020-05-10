Sunday, May 10, 2020  | 16 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Won’t attend the National Assembly session, says Fawad Chaudhry

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
The minister says they suggested convening a virtual session instead

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that he won't attend the National Assembly session starting Monday.

The minister said so during SAMAA TV show Sawal Sunday night. He said the decision to convene the session was wrong.

Chaudhry said they had suggested convening a virtual session and were ready to design software for that.

But the parliamentary committee gave in to the insistence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said.

"[We] should have gone towards a modern parliament through virtual session," the minister said on the show.

He, however, noted one drawback of the virtual session: it does not allow the opposition to tear apart copies of the agenda.

Chaudhry believed the PML-N insisted on convening the session to stay relevant.

He said just one infected person was all that was required to infect the rest of the parliamentarians.

Speaking of delegating powers to provinces, the minister said no one has an issue with that, but provinces should also contribute to mega projects, defence and payment of foreign debts.

He urged for a debate on the National Finance Commission award, saying that it is not related to any constitutional amendment.
