Sunday, May 10, 2020  | 16 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Two more Pakistan parliamentarians test positive for coronavirus

Posted: May 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two more Pakistan parliamentarians test positive for coronavirus

Photo: Samaa Digital

After Speaker Asad Qaiser, two more members of the National Assembly of Pakistan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

MNAs Mehmood Shah and Gul Zafar Khan underwent tests for the virus on Saturday. Their samples were sent to the NIH and they were confirmed to be coronavirus positive.

A session of the National Assembly is due to start Monday and that of Senate on Tuesday.

Members were asked to get themselves tested for the virus in order to attend the sessions.

PML-N’s Raja Zafarul Haq, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Tahira Aurangzeb have got themselves tested.

Mushahid Hussain Syed, Maiza Hameed, Aisha Ghous Pasha have underwent tests too, while samples of Qayyum Zia and Saleem Zia have also been collected.

The reports of PML-N leaders are expected later tonight.

Members testing positive for the virus would not be allowed to attend the sessions.

RELATED STORIES
 

