Sunday, May 10, 2020  | 16 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Turkey’s Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Turkey’s Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record

The Turkish television series Ertugrul has become a super-hit across Asia as people are glued to their TV screens, binge-watching the show while they’re quarantined at home.

Pakistan’s national television channel PTV is trying to make the most out of this. It is mobilising fans and viewers to break a YouTube world record.

“Let’s get the world record for the most new subscribers in one month on YouTube,” a tweet by the channel said. “The current record is 6.6 million and the channel Ertugrul Ghazi can beat that with your love! We have 15 days to make history,” it added.

The show gained a strong fan base in the country after Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged people to watch it.

Another tweet by PTV said that following its request, the YouTube channel of Ertugrul gained an overwhelming number of subscribers.

“The official YouTube channel #TRTErtugrulByPTV has crossed one million followers & counting! Long live Pakistan-Turkey friendship!” it said.

The channel needs five million more subscribers before May 25 to break the record. The show has become a trend on Twitter as well.

