Turkey’s Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record

The Turkish television series Ertugrul has become a super-hit across Asia as people are glued to their TV screens, binge-watching the show while they’re quarantined at home.

Pakistan’s national television channel PTV is trying to make the most out of this. It is mobilising fans and viewers to break a YouTube world record.

“Let’s get the world record for the most new subscribers in one month on YouTube,” a tweet by the channel said. “The current record is 6.6 million and the channel Ertugrul Ghazi can beat that with your love! We have 15 days to make history,” it added.

Let’s get 🇵🇰 the world record for most new subscribers in 1 month on YouTube. The current record is 6.6 million and the channel Ertugrul Ghazi can beat that with your ❤! We have 15 days to make history. Subscribe: https://t.co/9qsdQQXOrN #ErtugrulYouTubeRecord pic.twitter.com/bhV35KrdXW — PTV World (@WorldPTV) May 8, 2020

The show gained a strong fan base in the country after Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged people to watch it.

Another tweet by PTV said that following its request, the YouTube channel of Ertugrul gained an overwhelming number of subscribers.

TRT Ertugrul by PTV has crossed One million subscribers on YouTube. 🎉🎉🎉Now, it’s time to create history by reaching 6.6 million subscribers before May 25th 2020 and make the #ErtugrulYouTubeRecord. Come on #ErtugrulGhazi fans! Subscribe now: https://t.co/9qsdQQXOrN pic.twitter.com/9JmOf8G1bw — PTV World (@WorldPTV) May 9, 2020

“The official YouTube channel #TRTErtugrulByPTV has crossed one million followers & counting! Long live Pakistan-Turkey friendship!” it said.

The channel needs five million more subscribers before May 25 to break the record. The show has become a trend on Twitter as well.