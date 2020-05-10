Sunday, May 10, 2020  | 16 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh allows markets, retail shops to reopen from May 11

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Sindh allows markets, retail shops to reopen from May 11

Online Photo

The Sindh government has allowed retail outlets and markets in the province to reopen from Monday, May 11, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Sunday.

Community markets and retail outlets will be allowed to resume business from 6am to 5pm amid strict SOPs. Shopping malls and plazas, however, are excluded from the order.

According to the SOPs, not more than three customers will be allowed to be inside a shop at a time, with a distance of four-five feet to be maintained between them.

If there’s a crowd outside the shops, the shopkeepers will be responsible to manage them while implementing social distancing rules. The businesses that fail to comply with these orders will be sealed.

The chief minister said that the decision was difficult for them as the health of the residents is of the utmost priority for the government, especially with coronavirus cases on their peak in the province.

We also, however, realise that the businessmen and traders in the province are going through a tough time, he added.

The traders association in the province have expressed their delight over the decision and have assured their compliance with the SOPs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
markets Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Sindh, shops, SOPs, lockdown, reopen, customers, social distancing, shopping malls, plazas, markets, community shops, coronavirus, COVID-19
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India stops 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan
India stops 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Saturday
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Saturday
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan not reopening schools from June 1
Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan not reopening schools from June 1
Fact-check: The Sindh CM didn't host a 'COVID-19 free' iftar
Fact-check: The Sindh CM didn’t host a ‘COVID-19 free’ iftar
Lockdown is not being lifted: Sindh minister
Lockdown is not being lifted: Sindh minister
Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister
Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister
ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project
ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project
Peshawar man kills siblings for adding sugar to iftar sherbet
Peshawar man kills siblings for adding sugar to iftar sherbet
Karachi's Kidney Hill Park to open after Sindh lockdown ends
Karachi’s Kidney Hill Park to open after Sindh lockdown ends
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.