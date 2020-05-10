Sindh allows markets, retail shops to reopen from May 11

The Sindh government has allowed retail outlets and markets in the province to reopen from Monday, May 11, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Sunday.

Community markets and retail outlets will be allowed to resume business from 6am to 5pm amid strict SOPs. Shopping malls and plazas, however, are excluded from the order.

According to the SOPs, not more than three customers will be allowed to be inside a shop at a time, with a distance of four-five feet to be maintained between them.

If there’s a crowd outside the shops, the shopkeepers will be responsible to manage them while implementing social distancing rules. The businesses that fail to comply with these orders will be sealed.

The chief minister said that the decision was difficult for them as the health of the residents is of the utmost priority for the government, especially with coronavirus cases on their peak in the province.

We also, however, realise that the businessmen and traders in the province are going through a tough time, he added.

The traders association in the province have expressed their delight over the decision and have assured their compliance with the SOPs.