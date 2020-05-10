Reopen Sindh educational institutes from June 15: private schools association

The All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association demanded on Sunday the provincial government reopen educational institutes in the province from June 15.

We reject the decision to keep educational institutes closed for a long time, ASPSCA chairman Haider Ali said in a statement.

The closure of educational institutes can only be extended by a week or two.

Ali also rejected the federal government’s decision to cancel matric and inter exams.

Schools can be opened in two shifts four days a week, he said. Exams can be conducted under a new schedule and by taking precautionary measures.

Educational institutes in Sindh have been closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government announced earlier this week that educational institutes in the country will remain closed until July 15.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood made the announcement at a press conference in Islamabad alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Universities will decide their exams schedule according to their own policies and the direction and SOPs issued by the Higher Education Commission, he said.