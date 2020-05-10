Sunday, May 10, 2020  | 16 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab issues special instructions for COVID-19 patients quarantined at home

Posted: May 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab issues special instructions for COVID-19 patients quarantined at home

Photo: Online

The Punjab government has prepared a special set of instructions and advisories for coronavirus patients who are quarantining themselves at home.

The SOPs were prepared by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department. A home-isolation committee has been set up to make sure that the orders are followed.

Committee members will be chosen by each district’s commissioner and will be led by the assistant commissioner. They will comprise health professionals and people from other relevant sectors.

According to the SOPs, only people who showcases symptoms of the deadly virus will be allowed to self-isolate at home. In case their condition worsens, they will be shifted to a hospital.

The families of those in quarantine will be educated about the safety and precautionary measures to be taken against the virus. They will also be told about the basic necessities of the patient during this time.

Patients will be obliged to send their health updates to the committee on a regular basis and will have to get themselves tested again after 10 days of quarantine. If the results are negative, they will be allowed to leave their homes.

If the test comes out positive again, however, the patient will have to get another coronavirus test done after five days. The notification assured that health workers will collect patients’ samples at their homes.

In areas where testing facilities are not available, people showing virus symptoms will have to isolate themselves for two weeks even after they recover, the notification added.

