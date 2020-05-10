Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari tests COVID-19 positive

Dost Muhammad Mazari, the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Three other employees of the assembly have also tested positive for the deadly virus.

According to Mazari, he recently returned from abroad after which he got himself tested and stayed in self-isolation. “My first test was negative, but the second one has come out positive,” he said.

“I’m following all SOPs and am taking all the precautionary measures,” the deputy speaker said. He said he has no symptoms of the virus and would get himself tested again after a few days.

More than 11,000 people have been infected by the deadly virus in Punjab so far. It has so far claimed 183 lives in the province.