PCB’s online training sessions come to an end

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that its series of online lectures being conducted during the coronavirus lockdown have come to an end.

“The series of online sessions of cricket greats with current and emerging red and white-ball cricketers to help them remain focused and make optimum use of their time in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown ended on Saturday,” said a PCB press release.

The sessions included some of the biggest names in Pakistan cricket and allowed current and future players to learn from some of the finest players to ever ply their trade in the country.

Legends such as Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Younus Khan and Shoaib Akhtar all held sessions that were attended by a total of 45 players.

“I am thankful to all the greats who took time out and spoke to the players. These lectures have proven to be a wonderful experience for the players especially in these unprecedented and challenging time,” head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq was quoted as saying in the PCB press release. “Life and cricketing experiences shared by the likes of Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed and Younus Khan will encourage the players. I also found the sessions very rewarding as a student of the game. Such interactive sessions between the players of the past and present provide a rare opportunity in narrowing the gap between different generations of players.”

The mainstays of the international side also praised the initiative. “The online sessions were very rewarding, wonderful and have helped in increasing the confidence of the players. From the start of my career I have tried to model my game and seek inspiration from Mohammad Yousuf and Younus Khan,” said talismanic batsman and T20I skipper Babar Azam.

Babar’s predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is still the captain of the ODI side, was similarly happy to learn from the likes of Rashid and Moin. “I consider myself fortunate to belong to a city which is famous for producing top notch wicketkeepers, including Rashid Latif and Moin Khan. Since I also live in Karachi, I keep interacting with both from time to time yet each and every session with these greats provides some valuable lessons and these lectures were no different.”

Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah, meanwhile, was glad to learn from Mushtaq. “Mushtaq Ahmed has always been a supporter of mine especially in tough situations and during bad patches,” he said. “His lecture was very useful for me as I received some invaluable insights on English conditions based on Mushtaq’s rich experience of playing and coaching in England.”

Pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi was also understandably delighted to have been able to pick the brain of perhaps the finest left-arm pacer ever in Wasim Akram. “These lectures were very useful for me as I learned a lot about various aspects of the game, including both skill and the mental side. I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Wasim Akram’s online session,” said the 20-year-old. “Wasim told us to bowl without fear and with confidence, he remains my ideal and I strive to emulate his success by continuing to work hard on my game in the years ahead.”