Sunday, May 10, 2020  | 16 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser hospitalised for ‘better coronavirus care’

Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NA Speaker Asad Qaiser hospitalised for 'better coronavirus care'

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is recovering from the coronavirus, his spokesperson said on Sunday.

He confirmed that Qaiser was admitted to a private hospital the day before but said it was so that he could receive better care. He should be discharged from the hospital tomorrow (Monday), said the spokesperson.

He doesn’t have a fever anymore and has only a slight chest infection, said the spokesperson, adding that the speaker’s cough was better than before.

He feels much better, he added.

Qaiser tested positive for the virus and went into home isolation on April 30.

