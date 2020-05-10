Sunday, May 10, 2020  | 16 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad makes COVID-19 testing compulsory for all restaurant delivery employees

Posted: May 10, 2020
Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Islamabad has made testing of the novel coronavirus compulsory for all restaurant employees delivering food across the capital.

According to a notification by the administration, only those employees who test negative for the deadly virus will be allowed to deliver or prepare delivery items.

“Home deliveries of both food and non-food items are directed to adhere to the SOPs of personal hygiene and sanitisation of both themselves and the deliveries,” it read.

Restaurants and stores have also been instructed to place hand santisers at both their entry and exit points.

“We have come across a few cases where some deliverymen have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat.

“The decision has been taken to ensure that the spread of the deadly virus is curbed,” he added.

Restaurant owners, however, have complained that coronavirus tests are very expensive. “Big restaurants have around 100 employees while small ones at least have 20,” one of them said.

They have demanded that the government provide them incentives or packages so that they can easily get their staff tested.

MOST READ
