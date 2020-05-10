Sunday, May 10, 2020  | 16 Ramadhan, 1441
Health

Graph: Tracking Coronavirus case increase in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Graph: Tracking Coronavirus case increase in Pakistan

We are providing data gathered by 12pm. This number can go up by night-time. We will update the figures as possible.
This is a day-by-day breakdown of cases :

Date Total Count Increase
10 March 16  
11 March 19 3
12 March 20 1
13 March 21 1
14 March 28 7
15 March 31 3
16 March 54 23
17 March 187 133
18 March 241 54
19 March 302 61
20 March 454 152
21 March 504 50
22 March 646 142
23 March 784 138
24 March 887 103
25 March 991 104
26 March 1087 96
27 March 1197 110
28 March 1375 178
29 March 1512 137
30 March 1613 101
31 March 1796 183
1 April 2036 240
2 April 2252 216
3 April 2430 178
4 April 2696 266
5 April 2866 170
6 April 3323 457
7 April 3909 586
8 April 4131 221
9 April 4409 278
10 April 4688 279
11 April 4922 234
12 April 5131 209
13 April 5415 284
14 April 5779 364
15 April 6138 359
16 April 6772 634
17 April 7234 462
18 April 7635 401
19 April 8182 547
20 April 8643 461
21 April 9464 821
22 April 10069 605
23 April10881 812
24 April11429 548
25 April12227 798
26 April13104 877
27 April13669 565
28 April14300 631
29 April15156856
30 April15883727
1 May173191436
2 May 18148829
3 May192141066
4 May205731359
5 May218081235
6 May232741466
7 May23978724
8 May255971619
9 May281132516
10 May295521439

There have been 645 deaths from Coronavirus in Pakistan to date.

Twenty-five hundred and sixteen cases were reported between May 8 and May 9, the most for any day.

A steeper graph means faster growth, a flatter graph indicates a slowdown.

**Graph last updated on May 9 at 12pm.

How we collect, verify and use data

SAMAA Digital’s graph is based on data from the National Institute of Health website. The NIH website has been keeping count since March 11.
It tracks the number of cases for each 24-hour cycle that ends at midnight but updates its total by the next morning. So, for example, Monday’s full number will appear on the website on Tuesday morning.
And because the numbers keep adding up, we see a total count of all confirmed cases leading up to that day.
What else do we do? We match the daily NIH count with each province’s count to make sure there is no discrepancy. We give preference to each province’s verified statements if the NIH count does not match their numbers—although this does not usually happen.
People have given us feedback that the graph in this story is slightly different than the graph on the federal government’s covid.gov.pk. This is happening because we use a different method, as stated above. Their cut-off time appears to be different.
Either way, the shapes of the graphs are largely the same, and thus they both indicate the same trend in Pakistan.

45 Comments

  1. Avatar
      awaistariq510@gmail.com  March 23, 2020 8:18 pm/ Reply

    Very bad condition in pakistan so please all people be carefull

    • Avatar
        Anonymous  March 30, 2020 9:04 pm/ Reply

      Not so much bad as you are analyzing, think positive please,
      see what is happening in America…Allah will save us

      • Avatar
          Anonymous  April 19, 2020 5:37 pm/ Reply

        Surely Allah will protect us all. Amen (if we all pray and quit doing unethical acts in our homes and society.)
        hello brother facts cant be changed. be realistic and face the truth not just leaving everything behind.

      • Avatar
          Javeria  April 25, 2020 1:17 am/ Reply

        America is a large state with wide territory, relating our country with them is totally pointless. Our state is worse relating to what we have.

  2. Avatar
      Muhammad Shahid  March 24, 2020 5:00 pm/ Reply

    I am requesting to government of Pakistan. Please complete lock down whole Pakistan. During currant situation of lock down mostly peoples are not doing stay at home. They are moving here and there in most cities. Iff situation remaining same then it is unable to control. So please take some more strict action and stop moving of people, crowds in city, towns, streets and offices, shops and etc. 40% to 70% People of Pakistan not getting serious and due to these peoples lock down will not control increasing numbers of corona infected people. I am requesting again to all honorable members of government please complete lock down whole country and save may Pakistan.

    40% TO 50% Peoples are un graduate about corona due to these peoples activities we will loose our whole country.

    Regards
    I Love Pakistan

    • Avatar
        Rahmat ullah  March 24, 2020 10:13 pm/ Reply

      Insha Allah we will win against this coronavirus

  3. Avatar
      Student of bukc  March 25, 2020 1:31 am/ Reply

    PLEASE BAN ONLINE CLASSES!!
    BAHRIA UNIVERSITY KARACHI CAMPUS IS ENFORCING ONLINE CLASSES DESPITE THE FACTS THE STUDENTS ARE NOT GETTING A SINGLE WORD

    • Avatar
        Lockdown Master  March 25, 2020 4:55 pm/ Reply

      students need a reason to run away from studies, they are giving a low rating for the video calling app just to get it banned on playstore so that they don’t have to study. No urge to adapt a new learning environment and grow, no interest in research and finding solutions, escapism is what these students prefer.

  4. Avatar
      Amir Psychologist  March 25, 2020 2:19 am/ Reply

    Plz care karain apni or Dusron ky or avoid karain milney jholney or Bahar nikalney say plzzzz
    Jo afrad Mashallah say iss virus say Recovered hogaye heen wo Vedio Message dain taky hope develop hoo thanks
    Complete follow karain govt Rules about this Virus issy Main Life Hey

  5. Avatar
      Ali  March 25, 2020 12:35 pm/ Reply

    AoA
    Dear all,
    It is time to show unity. We must united in the current prevailing situation of COVID-19 Pandemic. We must stay at home. The government should order to stay at home all their employees except pera-medical, law-enforcement ,and intelligent agencies. Otherwise the situation can get worse. For instance, if an employee who don’t have his own conveyance facility can use public transport to reach his/her office, in case of he/she get effect from a person(COVID-19 Patient) who is treveling with him. Then, he can effect his office, family, friends, relatives, and the whole nation. So, it is my humble request to all of you to STAY AT YOUR HOME please please and please…

  6. Avatar
      Irum Kashif  March 25, 2020 6:07 pm/ Reply

    May Allah keep us safe.

  7. Avatar
      Khan Zada wazir  March 25, 2020 6:50 pm/ Reply

    Pakistan is in initial stage of pandemic and God forbid if it spread in lower level of society in congested population and slums then it will become uncontrollable. It is therefore very important to control it in the initial stage which can only be done through complete lock down. Nothing will happen in two weeks to economy or food supply but spreading to explosive population will destroy everything. The PM is still giving the logic of low income people. But just imagine if the pandemic reach out to the poor community it will destroy the economy and food supply for long time.

  8. Avatar
      Osama Rahman  March 26, 2020 1:55 am/ Reply

    YA ALLAH Reham Farma mere Moula Maaf kar de human
    aye mere Rab mere Tamam Muslmaan bhenon or bhaiyoon pe Rehman Farma (Ameen)
    or jitne bhi log is covoid 19 se infected hain inhaien sehat aata farma mere Moula
    Mere ALLAH rehman farma ! or tamam muslmaanon per reham kar

  9. Avatar
      Osama Rahman  March 26, 2020 2:07 am/ Reply

    Assalam O Alikum to all my Brothers and Sisters!
    PLEASE PLEASE STAY AT HOME!
    It’s BASICALLY FOR ALL YOUR SAFETY AND HEALTH
    Do you know what does QUARANTINE means?????
    its basically means to stay at home and read Quran and pray to GOD Almighty Allah
    and remember one thing whiling offering prayers please do also prays for Good Healths for all the MUSLIMS Community
    JUST EVERYONE ATLEAST ASK ALLAH ONE TIME
    TO FORGIVE ALL THE MUSLIMS BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND BLESSES THEM WITH GOOD HEALTH !!
    (AMEEN)
    AND LAST BUT NOT THE LEAST
    APNAY GHRAON MAIN SURH-E-RAHMAN KI TALAWAT ZARROR LAGAYIEN!

  10. Avatar
      Saleem Sadi  March 27, 2020 1:55 am/ Reply

    Please control social distance at grocery and milk shop and give instruction to shop keeper for improvement during customer dealing.

  11. Avatar
      student of the intellect school (H. Aurangzeb)  March 27, 2020 7:19 pm/ Reply

    Assalam o alikum
    this is the time that we need to return toward our lord. we have to ask forgiveness and ask for His mercy. Allah shows us such times so that we can get back to Him. the only thing is that we should follow the preventive measures and belief in life after death. if we die in this outbreak, then we will be given the status of a shaheed, in sha Allah. also, we should remain healthy because the Apostle of Allah said ‘trust in Allah but tie your camel’.
    wa Assalam 🙂

  12. Avatar
      Muhammad Rashid  March 28, 2020 11:08 pm/ Reply

    why pakistan govt not doing sterlisation of streets, roads, etc etc like dubai?

  13. Avatar
      Aftab  March 29, 2020 5:02 pm/ Reply

    Pakistani government doing what they can it’s up to the people now to think and remain in there homes,InshAllah we will come out of this situation soon….Ameen

  14. Avatar
      Sohiab Ahmad  March 30, 2020 4:36 pm/ Reply

    Time to return to ALLAH and repent

  15. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  March 30, 2020 7:13 pm/ Reply

    Recheck the data. The number shown for 26th is for 25th.

  16. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  March 31, 2020 4:20 pm/ Reply

    The error in the graph needs to be corrected. It shows the 28th March twice. Any information is meaning ful only when it is correct.

  17. Avatar
      Ahmad  April 1, 2020 6:44 am/ Reply

    Do not show 1 week graph. It doesn’t help in noticing a pattern.

  18. Avatar
      employee  April 2, 2020 9:55 am/ Reply

    ye kaisa lock down hai private companies and industries are forcing labor to do their duties ,

  19. Avatar
      Anonymous  April 2, 2020 11:30 am/ Reply

    your’ll are speaking about lock down, But how to make sure that food and other essentials are being provided for especially for those who earn in form of daily wages. Lock down toh sub bol rahe hain. But just check out every nook and corner of the underdeveloped places in Pakistan people are starving. If they don’t die because of the virus they will however die with starvation. I see people giving donations and rations here and there and posting it on social media. But still those parts of the city/ country are still suffering. Lock down is the only way to beat the virus but the government has to make sure that people don’t starve to death !!!!!!

  20. Avatar
      Sheikh Abrar Saeed  April 2, 2020 12:40 pm/ Reply

    I think Al,ighty Allah is really merciful for the Pakistani peoples. By the grace of Almighty Allah, this time when we have short resources, the load of corona virus is according to our worth. No doubt, having really short resources, the Pakistani govt has taken proper steps in time. Usually The authorties rightly discourages people making get together nicely.I think till to now by the grace of Allah we Pakistani peopls are in a sufficient better position instead of developed world. So we should be continue safety cautions for saving our and others lives.We also take care about the hunger of the people lives in arronding us.

  21. Avatar
      Anonymous  April 2, 2020 7:08 pm/ Reply

    Unfortunately our leadership is quite immature to handle a crises like this. God bless us

  22. Avatar
      Mudassir Shah  April 2, 2020 11:21 pm/ Reply

    Hi Samaa Team,
    This is Mudassir Shah ,Web Developer. Your graphical analysis of COVID-19 tracking is quite well, but it’s needed to add the recovered cases as like deaths in top of the graph.
    Thanks for your consideration!

  23. Avatar
      Urooj  April 3, 2020 8:29 pm/ Reply

    I recomend govt must increase covid testing faster track

  24. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  April 3, 2020 10:18 pm/ Reply

    Number as of 3rd April on the graph is incorrect.. It should be 2547 instead of 2463.

  25. Avatar
      sana ullah khan  April 4, 2020 12:10 am/ Reply

    coronavirus is not spreading in pakistan so fast. in europe it is spreading very very fast. pakistani ppl have good immune system and the recovery from this virus in pakistan is great. this virus is more dangerous to those countries which do not suffer from malaria. african countries and sub continent are safe . inshAllah

  26. Avatar
      Khalil Hasan  April 9, 2020 1:33 am/ Reply

    The number of new cases between Apr 6 and 7 is stated to be 557 which is incorrect. The current number is 586 as shown on the graph.

  27. Avatar
      Azeem  April 9, 2020 9:51 pm/ Reply

    Stay at home and be safe and keep safe your family.

  28. Avatar
      Faisal  April 10, 2020 10:23 am/ Reply

    Dear Samaa team,

    Great chart above, is it possible to have similar chart, but province wise?

    Thanks

  29. Avatar
      Ahmed  April 11, 2020 4:05 am/ Reply

    Hi saama,

    Your graphical analysis helpful to track situation of COVID-19 but add more graph like (cities wise, area wise) that people are aware which area most affected by COVID-19 it can be more helpfull to people avoid to go out if there area are affected.

  30. Avatar
      Khalil Hasan  April 13, 2020 8:16 pm/ Reply

    Why not updated for April 12?

  31. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  April 14, 2020 8:07 pm/ Reply

    WHY THE GRAPH HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED AFTER 11TH APRIL/

  32. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  April 16, 2020 1:50 am/ Reply

    PLEASE AD A LINE FOR THGE TOTAL RECOVERED AND DEATHS TO GIVE A COMPREHENSIVE IMAGE.

  33. Avatar
      Khalil Hasan  April 17, 2020 4:42 pm/ Reply

    Why it is not updated promptly?

  34. Avatar
      nadeem  April 18, 2020 11:38 am/ Reply

    Mukhtareya halat buhat khrab hn karo bahar na niklo ****** govt sahi figure nahy batarhi

  35. Avatar
      M. Kamran  April 18, 2020 12:43 pm/ Reply

    لَا اِلٰہَ اِلَّا اَنْتَ سُبْحَانَکَ اِنِّیْ کُنْتُ مِنَ الظَّالِمِیْنَ
    zada sy zada pharhy Allah ham sab ki mushkil ko asan kary ameen

  36. Avatar
      Salman  April 23, 2020 2:03 pm/ Reply

    In Pakistan this virus spread just due to ego of our beloved selected Prime Minister, in his opinion from day first lock isn’t solution, so he tried everything politically, economically to ruin struggle of complete lockdown.

    His whole garbage team tried to defend his action, how poor people live in this circumstances, ohh bhae where is your Rs 1.2-trillion package , where is IMF 1.4B $ package , where is other funds etc ??? Distribute these Amt to those people, this is the responsibility of state to make sure those people should have basic necessities.

    Actually they want Pakistani people deaths to explore and asking more Aids from world.

    He has nothing agenda except asking money from the world “International Bhikari” or making fool and collect more money from Pakistani people.

  37. Avatar
      Anonymous  April 29, 2020 4:10 am/ Reply

    Please avoid from crowd and stay home stay safe

  38. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  May 4, 2020 3:35 pm/ Reply

    I strongly sugget that the treand chart of the deaths as well as those recovered should also be shown along with the the new cases to provide a better picture.

  39. Avatar
      Usman  May 4, 2020 6:34 pm/ Reply

    Consider the following, as of today, the forth of may:

    The number of cases in India: ~50,000
    The number of cases in Iran:~100,000
    China is where it all began.

    Now having said all this, consider Pakistan borders all three nations, and the number of cases confirmed are about 20,000. I think compared toother nations, we have a pretty good handle on things.

  40. Avatar
      Hafiz Allah Mehr  May 9, 2020 10:38 am/ Reply

    اللہ ہم سب کومعاف فماۓ آمین۔ زیادہ سے زیادہ وقت عبادت میں گزاریں۔اللہ سے مدد مانگیں۔
    ڈاکٹروں اور حکومتی احکامات پر سختی سے عمل کریں۔ اللہ خودکشی کرنے والوں کی مدد نہیں کرتا بلکہ ان سے ناراض ہوتا ہے۔
    ہم رسول اللہ (ص) سے زیادہ عبادات کی حفاظت کرنے والے نہیں ہو سکنے۔ جو رعایتیں اللہ نے ہمیں اپنے رسول کے ذریعے سے دی ہیں ان میں حکمت ہے۔ ان رعایتوں کا فایٔدہ اٹھیٔں۔
    اللہ ہماری مدد فرماۓ۔ آمین۔

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

