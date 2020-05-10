Sunday, May 10, 2020  | 16 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Complete lockdown in Sindh every Friday, Saturday and Sunday: govt

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Complete lockdown in Sindh every Friday, Saturday and Sunday: govt

Photo: FILE

There will be a complete lockdown in Sindh every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout May, the provincial government has decided.

The home department issued on Sunday a notification regarding businesses, markets and public places that may or may not stay open during the month. Community markets and retail outlets will remain open from 8am to 4pm.

All shopping malls, educational institutes, wedding halls, cinemas and public places will remain closed until May 31, according to the notification.

Social and religious gatherings as well as rallies and processions are all prohibited.

All sports activities will remain suspended, while parks, beaches and grounds will remain closed in May.

Restaurants and eateries will only be allowed home delivery or takeaway.

Public transport, both intercity and intra-city, will not ply the roads, according to the notification. Shops and businesses related to the construction industry will remain open.

Barbershops, beauty salons, gymnasiums, gaming zones and cafes will remain closed during the month.

The Sindh government imposed a lockdown in the province on March 23 in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh has exceeded 10,000, while the virus has claimed at least 176 lives.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lockdown Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh, lockdown, coronavirus, shops, restaurants, public places, gatherings, markets
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India stops 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan
India stops 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Saturday
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Saturday
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan not reopening schools from June 1
Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan not reopening schools from June 1
Lockdown is not being lifted: Sindh minister
Lockdown is not being lifted: Sindh minister
Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister
Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister
ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project
ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project
Peshawar man kills siblings for adding sugar to iftar sherbet
Peshawar man kills siblings for adding sugar to iftar sherbet
Karachi's Kidney Hill Park to open after Sindh lockdown ends
Karachi’s Kidney Hill Park to open after Sindh lockdown ends
Need to lift the coronavirus lockdown, slowly but gradually: PM
Need to lift the coronavirus lockdown, slowly but gradually: PM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.