Complete lockdown in Sindh every Friday, Saturday and Sunday: govt

There will be a complete lockdown in Sindh every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout May, the provincial government has decided.

The home department issued on Sunday a notification regarding businesses, markets and public places that may or may not stay open during the month. Community markets and retail outlets will remain open from 8am to 4pm.

All shopping malls, educational institutes, wedding halls, cinemas and public places will remain closed until May 31, according to the notification.

Social and religious gatherings as well as rallies and processions are all prohibited.

All sports activities will remain suspended, while parks, beaches and grounds will remain closed in May.

Restaurants and eateries will only be allowed home delivery or takeaway.

Public transport, both intercity and intra-city, will not ply the roads, according to the notification. Shops and businesses related to the construction industry will remain open.

Barbershops, beauty salons, gymnasiums, gaming zones and cafes will remain closed during the month.

The Sindh government imposed a lockdown in the province on March 23 in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh has exceeded 10,000, while the virus has claimed at least 176 lives.