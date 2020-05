Eleven people were killed when the van they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Khanewal on Friday.

The victims were all relatives. Rescue officials say there are six women, three children and two men among the deceased.

Their van hit a motorcycle and the driver lost control, plunging the vehicle into the Melsi Link canal.

Rescue teams have retrieved all 11 bodies after a 24-hour search.

The van was travelling from Sheikhupura to Mian Channu.