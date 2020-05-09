Private schools association demands bailout package for educational institutions

The National Association of Private Schools has asked the government to announce a bailout relief package for schools.

School owners don’t have money to pay salaries to their staff, the association’s president said while addressing a press conference.

He added that thousands of school owners, 1.4 million teachers, over 500,000 non-teaching staff and their families are facing financial and mental difficulties.

The government had shut down schools in the last week of February after a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

On May 7, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all educational institutions in Pakistan will remain closed till July 15. He said board exams had also been cancelled.

The private schools association’s president also opposed the government’s move to promote children to next level without passing examinations, saying it will have a negative impact on the grades of the students.