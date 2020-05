A special PIA flight has been planned on Monday, May 11, to transport parliamentarians from Karachi and Quetta to Islamabad for the National Assembly and Senate sessions.

PK 8352’s route is KHI-UET-KHI. The departure time from Karachi is 8am. It will reach Quetta at 9:20am and depart at 10:15am. The flight is expected to reach Islamabad at 11:45am.

Tickets will be reissued from the PIA counter at Parliament House Islamabad from on May 10, parliamentarians were told.