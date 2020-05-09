Major Nadeem laid to rest in Hafizabad

He was martyred in an IED blast in Balochistan on Friday

Major Nadeem Abbas Bhatti, an official of the Pakistan Army who was martyred in Balocistan’s Kech district, was laid to rest in his native Burj Dara town in Hafizabad on Saturday.

The major and five other soldiers were martyred in an IED blast on Friday. The troops were moving back to their base after their assigned patrolling duty when their vehicle was targeted with a remote controlled device, the officials said.

Major Nadeem’s funeral prayers were attended by military and civilian officials in Hafizabad.

The major, who had joined the army in 2005, was posted in Balochistan a year ago. He has left behind a wife, two sons and a daughter.