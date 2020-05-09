Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

KP markets to remain closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday: official

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
KP markets to remain closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday: official

A view of closed shops at Peshawar's Khyber Bazaar on March 26, 2020. Photo: APP

The markets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, announced the chief minister’s adviser on information.

Ajmal Wazir, however, clarified that the provincial government will not tolerate the violation of SOPs made for re-opening businesses. He added that the government could increase the timing for businesses if its orders are followed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Thursday announced that the government was easing the lockdown and some businesses will be allowed to open in the country from Fajr to 5pm.

Health minister Taimur Jhagra, who also spoke with reporters in Peshawar, said that the government has increased the number of ventilators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the healthcare system will be given priority in the next annual budged.

The coronavirus has killed 221 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total number of cases in the province has reached 4,327.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khyber pakhtunkhwa Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Coronavirus, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India stops 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan
India stops 14,000 cusecs of water flowing into Pakistan
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Saturday
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Saturday
Petroleum companies suspend petrol supply to pumps: APPRA
Petroleum companies suspend petrol supply to pumps: APPRA
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan not reopening schools from June 1
Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan not reopening schools from June 1
Fact-check: The Sindh CM didn't host a 'COVID-19 free' iftar
Fact-check: The Sindh CM didn’t host a ‘COVID-19 free’ iftar
Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister
Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister
Lockdown is not being lifted: Sindh minister
Lockdown is not being lifted: Sindh minister
ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project
ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project
Peshawar man kills siblings for adding sugar to iftar sherbet
Peshawar man kills siblings for adding sugar to iftar sherbet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.