Saturday, May 9, 2020
Islamabad makes coronavirus test mandatory for food takeaway workers

Posted: May 9, 2020
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Islamabad district administration has made it mandatory for restaurant employees doing takeaways to get tested for the coronavirus.

The decision was taken on Saturday after an increase was observed in the number of restaurant workers testing positive.

Instructions have also been given to sanitise all home delivery items before delivery, while the district administration has asked restaurants to strictly follow all other SOPs set earlier.

Only those who test negative will be able to do takeaways and deliveries.

